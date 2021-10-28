Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV Takes $1.39 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV bought a new stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,388,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Zoetis by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,174,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,966,000 after purchasing an additional 539,555 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $628,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 23,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,628,000 after buying an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 98.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ZTS traded up $2.92 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $212.50. The stock had a trading volume of 4,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,746,369. The company has a market capitalization of $100.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $202.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $189.05. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.41 and a 52 week high of $211.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.37.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 25.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 25.97%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ZTS. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $208.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James cut shares of Zoetis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Argus raised their price target on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.82.

In other news, Director Willie M. Reed sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.10, for a total transaction of $300,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,964 shares in the company, valued at $1,235,144.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.22, for a total value of $1,985,738.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,126 shares of company stock valued at $8,638,462 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

