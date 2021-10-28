Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Orange (ORAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Orange (NYSE: ORAN):

10/27/2021 – Orange had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

10/26/2021 – Orange had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/18/2021 – Orange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

10/15/2021 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “

9/7/2021 – Orange is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Shares of ORAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,415. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $13.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

