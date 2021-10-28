Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Orange (ORAN)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Orange (NYSE: ORAN):
- 10/27/2021 – Orange had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 10/26/2021 – Orange had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 10/18/2021 – Orange had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 10/15/2021 – Orange was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Orange SA provides telecommunications services. It offers a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, Internet and multimedia, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators under the Orange brand worldwide. Orange SA, formerly known as France Telecom S.A., is based in Paris, France. “
- 9/7/2021 – Orange is now covered by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Shares of ORAN traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.00. The company had a trading volume of 11,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 688,415. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Orange S.A. has a 52-week low of $10.45 and a 52-week high of $13.09.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORAN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 167,969 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Orange by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 22,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Orange by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Orange by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Orange during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.
