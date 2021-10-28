Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Allison Transmission (ALSN)

Allison Transmission (NYSE: ALSN) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

10/13/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $41.00 to $38.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $39.00 to $35.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/12/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $39.00 to $47.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/7/2021 – Allison Transmission had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $39.00 to $36.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of Allison Transmission stock traded up $1.48 on Thursday, hitting $34.05. The company had a trading volume of 20,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 971,647. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.59 and a 200-day moving average of $39.88. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.55 and a 1 year high of $46.40.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 16.25%. Allison Transmission’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s payout ratio is 29.01%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clark Estates Inc. NY grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 16.2% during the second quarter. Clark Estates Inc. NY now owns 100,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 33.9% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,457 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 12,779 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in Allison Transmission during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its holdings in Allison Transmission by 1.0% during the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 213,870 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Finally, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Allison Transmission in the second quarter worth $12,950,000.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

