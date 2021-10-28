Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Atlassian (TEAM)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM):

10/27/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $325.00 to $475.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $320.00 to $505.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/19/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $290.00 to $360.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

10/8/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $370.00 to $440.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $270.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $270.00 to $400.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

9/8/2021 – Atlassian had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $345.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/30/2021 – Atlassian is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $2.93 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $415.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 911,825. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 12 month low of $176.42 and a 12 month high of $433.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $377.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.68. The company has a market cap of $57.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -148.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pactiv General Employee Benefit Trust purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,668,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 277.9% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,760,000 after purchasing an additional 16,498 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC purchased a new position in Atlassian in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 541,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $139,087,000 after purchasing an additional 23,588 shares in the last quarter. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

