Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY)

10/13/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, sells and distributes non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages under bottlers’ arrangements, franchise arrangements with third parties and under its own brand names. It operates primarily in Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, Switzerland, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia, Armenia, Belarus, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria, FYROM, Moldova, Montenegro, Nigeria, Romania, the Russian Federation, Serbia and Ukraine. Coca-Cola HBC AG is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland. “

10/13/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

10/13/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

10/13/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

9/28/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/9/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

9/2/2021 – Coca-Cola HBC was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of CCHGY opened at $34.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.00 and a 200 day moving average of $35.63. Coca-Cola HBC AG has a fifty-two week low of $22.54 and a fifty-two week high of $39.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Coca-Cola HBC AG engages in the production, sale and distribution of non-alcoholic and ready-to-drink beverages. It operates through the following segments: Established Markets, Developing Markets, Emerging Markets. The Established Markets segment consists of Austria, Cyprus, Greece, Italy, Northern Ireland, the Republic of Ireland, and Switzerland.

