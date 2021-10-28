Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for October, 28th (ADMA, AEOXF, AKBTY, AKRTF, ALFVY, AMKBY, ANAB, ANY, ARGX, ASAZY)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, October 28th:
ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $1.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “ADMA Biologics, Inc. is a specialty immune globulin company. It develops, manufactures and intends to market plasma-based biologics for the treatment and prevention of certain infectious diseases. The Company’s target patient populations include immune-compromised individuals who suffer from an underlying immune deficiency disease or who may be immune-suppressed for medical reasons. Its lead product candidate, RI-002, which is in Phase III clinical trial, is intended for the treatment of primary immune deficiency disease. ADMA Biologics, Inc. is headquartered in Ramsey, New Jersey. “
Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY)
had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
A.P. Møller – Mærsk A/S (OTCMKTS:AMKBY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AnaptysBio, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery and development of therapeutic antibodies for inflammation and immuno-oncology primarily in the Unites states. AnaptysBio, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “
Pi Financial began coverage on shares of Sphere 3D (NASDAQ:ANY). They issued a buy rating on the stock.
argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating. Raymond James currently has $390.00 price target on the stock.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
ASM International (OTCMKTS:ASMIY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) was downgraded by analysts at KGI Securities from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Roth Capital. They currently have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $52.00. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
AB Electrolux (publ) (OTCMKTS:ELUXY) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Mediaset España Comunicación (OTCMKTS:GETVF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) had its underweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.
HomeServe (OTCMKTS:HMSVF) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Iberdrola (OTCMKTS:IBDRY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
KGHM Polska Miedz (OTCMKTS:KGHPF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Lectra (OTC:LCTSF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.
Meyer Burger Technology (OTCMKTS:MYBUF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.
PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to an accumulate rating.
Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.
Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Puma (OTCMKTS:PUMSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale.
Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Citigroup Inc..
AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
SSAB AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SSAAY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Sika (OTCMKTS:SXYAY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.
UPM-Kymmene Oyj (OTCMKTS:UPMMY) had its neutral rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.
Vinci (OTCMKTS:VCISY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
Vodafone Group (NASDAQ:VOD) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
Worldline (OTCMKTS:WRDLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (OTCMKTS:WRTBY) had its equal weight rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley.
