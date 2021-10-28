Investors Buy High Volume of Hasbro Call Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 32,840 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical volume of 2,313 call options.
NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,479. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01.
Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.
About Hasbro
Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.
