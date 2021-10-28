Investors Buy High Volume of Hasbro Call Options (NASDAQ:HAS)

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 32,840 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,320% compared to the typical volume of 2,313 call options.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.99 on Thursday, reaching $96.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,312,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,479. Hasbro has a twelve month low of $81.69 and a twelve month high of $104.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market cap of $13.30 billion, a PE ratio of 31.77, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.26. Hasbro had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.88 EPS. Hasbro’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hasbro will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 6.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 438,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after purchasing an additional 27,919 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 13.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 283,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,749,000 after purchasing an additional 33,785 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 73.1% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 9,005 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 23.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 333,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,079,000 after purchasing an additional 64,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 410.0% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. 77.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HAS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Hasbro from $116.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hasbro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.20.

About Hasbro

Hasbro, Inc engages in the provision of children and family leisure time products and services with a portfolio of brands and entertainment properties. The firm operates under the following brands: Littlest Pet Shop and Magic: The Gathering, Monopoly, My Little Pony, Nerf, Play-Doh and Transformers. It operates through the following segments: United States and Canada, International, and Entertainment, Licensing and Digital and eOne.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.