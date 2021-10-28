Investors Buy High Volume of iShares MSCI India ETF Put Options (BATS:INDA)

iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 13,866 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 427% compared to the average daily volume of 2,633 put options.

Shares of INDA traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $49.66. The stock had a trading volume of 2,657,642 shares. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.22. iShares MSCI India ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $38.21.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 205,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,073,000 after purchasing an additional 5,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2,176.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 158,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,706,000 after acquiring an additional 151,997 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 113,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,011,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 447.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 40,838 shares in the last quarter.

