Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on ONEOK (NYSE:OKE)

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Traders purchased 91,736 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 2,086% compared to the typical volume of 4,197 call options.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.42.

Get ONEOK alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in ONEOK by 77.5% in the third quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 488 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 203.0% in the third quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:OKE traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $65.50. The stock had a trading volume of 1,742,798 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,686,857. The company has a market capitalization of $29.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $55.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK has a 1 year low of $26.76 and a 1 year high of $66.78.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that ONEOK will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 263.38%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.