Investors Purchase High Volume of Inogen Put Options (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) saw some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,038 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,860% compared to the average daily volume of 104 put options.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Sunday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

Inogen stock traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.53. The stock had a trading volume of 445,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,690. Inogen has a fifty-two week low of $26.90 and a fifty-two week high of $82.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $893.81 million, a PE ratio of -329.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Inogen will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Raymond Huggenberger sold 6,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.69, for a total transaction of $413,377.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 8,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.01, for a total value of $658,882.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 16,226 shares of company stock valued at $1,184,481. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INGN. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Inogen in the first quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Institutional investors own 91.68% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

