Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU)

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ:BLU) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders bought 19,036 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 1,706% compared to the typical volume of 1,054 put options.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of BELLUS Health in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on BELLUS Health from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BELLUS Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bloom Burton reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BELLUS Health in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.15.

Get BELLUS Health alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ BLU traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.07. 1,299,735 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,308,975. BELLUS Health has a one year low of $2.25 and a one year high of $7.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $553.84 million, a P/E ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 0.25.

BELLUS Health (NASDAQ:BLU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.03). BELLUS Health had a negative return on equity of 36.47% and a negative net margin of 311,879.97%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BELLUS Health will post -0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC raised its holdings in BELLUS Health by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 2nd quarter worth $110,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in BELLUS Health in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 343.1% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 59,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 46,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC increased its stake in BELLUS Health by 176.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 65,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 41,900 shares in the last quarter. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BELLUS Health

BELLUS Health, Inc is a biopharmaceutical development company which engages in the research and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of chronic cough and other hypersensitisation disorders. Its product, BLU-5937, is being developed for the treatment of chronic cough and chronic pruritus, or chronic itch.

Read More: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for BELLUS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BELLUS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.