Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ IOVA opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.84.

Several research analysts have recently commented on IOVA shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Iovance Biotherapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

