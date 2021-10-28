Iovance Biotherapeutics (IOVA) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.52) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.02). On average, analysts expect Iovance Biotherapeutics to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
NASDAQ IOVA opened at $25.48 on Thursday. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $54.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.34 and a beta of 0.84.
Iovance Biotherapeutics Company Profile
Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.
