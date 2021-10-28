IP Group (LON:IPO) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $126.15

Shares of IP Group Plc (LON:IPO) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 126.15 ($1.65) and traded as high as GBX 129.60 ($1.69). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 121.40 ($1.59), with a volume of 1,578,083 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.24, a current ratio of 12.74 and a quick ratio of 12.74. The company has a market cap of £1.29 billion and a PE ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 134.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 126.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a GBX 0.48 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. IP Group’s payout ratio is 0.04%.

In other IP Group news, insider Greg Smith acquired 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 123 ($1.61) per share, with a total value of £10,455 ($13,659.52).

About IP Group (LON:IPO)

IP Group Plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in seed, early stage, start-up, incubation, and mature financing. The firm also provides seed capital financing to spin out companies from the universities. It seeks to invest in the life sciences, physical sciences, energy & renewables, medical equipment and supplies, healthcare, technology, cleantech, intellectual property, pharmaceuticals & biotechnology, information technology & communications, and chemicals & materials.

