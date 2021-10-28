IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $15.19. IronNet shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 95,728 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Several analysts have commented on IRNT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in IronNet stock. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC acquired a new stake in IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,002,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,334,000. IronNet accounts for about 36.2% of KPCB DGF II Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. KPCB DGF II Associates LLC owned about 7.11% of IronNet at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IronNet Company Profile (NYSE:IRNT)

IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.

