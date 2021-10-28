IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $15.19. IronNet shares last traded at $13.31, with a volume of 95,728 shares changing hands.
Specifically, CEO Keith Brian Alexander sold 90,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.13, for a total value of $911,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Several analysts have commented on IRNT shares. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of IronNet in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on IronNet in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of IronNet in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
IronNet Company Profile (NYSE:IRNT)
IronNet Cybersecurity Inc provides cybersecurity by delivering collective defense platform. IronNet Cybersecurity Inc, formerly known as LGL Systems Acquisition Corp., is based in RENO, NV.
