iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,600 shares, a drop of 80.2% from the September 30th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 578,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $170,000.

NASDAQ:ISTB remained flat at $$50.76 on Thursday. 1,906 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 615,010. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.69 and a 1-year high of $51.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $51.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.25.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.068 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

