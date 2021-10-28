iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Shares Sold by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. reduced its holdings in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,884 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 1.66% of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF worth $24,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.2% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 353,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,972,000 after buying an additional 14,397 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 24,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 987 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 8.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of AOA stock opened at $72.04 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.43. iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF has a 12 month low of $56.39 and a 12 month high of $72.83.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

