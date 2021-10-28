iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 138,700 shares, a drop of 78.8% from the September 30th total of 653,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 490,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ IUSV traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $74.24. 1,560 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 542,794. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.33. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1-year low of $52.61 and a 1-year high of $75.09.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.433 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $1.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 39,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 28,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 15,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 2.1% in the second quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 9,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.