iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) Stock Holdings Boosted by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,293,201 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,761 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA owned 1.70% of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF worth $74,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,759,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,815,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 232,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,816,000 after acquiring an additional 4,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 962,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,086,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the last quarter.

ACWX traded up $0.22 on Thursday, reaching $57.36. The company had a trading volume of 11,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,352. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day moving average of $57.10. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.73 and a one year high of $59.19.

