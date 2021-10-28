iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,743 shares during the quarter. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $9,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3,401.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 842,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,365,000 after acquiring an additional 818,514 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,127,976,000 after acquiring an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,062,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,898,000 after acquiring an additional 210,305 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7,187.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 199,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after acquiring an additional 196,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $13,673,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.76. The company had a trading volume of 26,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,506. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $55.48 and a twelve month high of $79.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $76.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.02.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

