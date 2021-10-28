Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.49 Million

Isiklar Coin (CURRENCY:ISIKC) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 28th. One Isiklar Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00001382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Isiklar Coin has traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Isiklar Coin has a total market cap of $3.49 million and $641,091.00 worth of Isiklar Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00049429 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00005170 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $127.38 or 0.00207933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $60.59 or 0.00098915 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Isiklar Coin Coin Profile

Isiklar Coin (ISIKC) is a coin. Isiklar Coin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,124,805 coins. Isiklar Coin’s official Twitter account is @IsikC1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . Isiklar Coin’s official website is www.isikc.io . Isiklar Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@Isikc

According to CryptoCompare, “ISIKC is an ERC20 ethereum based token. Basically the idea behind ISIKC is a simple customer loyalty program, it is developed on blockchain because of all the pros that the technology gives. It believes that after the ISIKLAR application it can implement this idea worldwide. “

Isiklar Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Isiklar Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Isiklar Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Isiklar Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

