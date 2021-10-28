Islet Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL)

Islet Management LP boosted its position in American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,390,839 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,000 shares during the period. Islet Management LP owned about 0.58% of American Well worth $17,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Well in the second quarter worth about $64,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth about $65,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in American Well in the first quarter worth about $71,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Well during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. 40.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, VP Paul Francis Mcneice sold 5,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total transaction of $51,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,035.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 69,077 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $770,899.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 508,008 shares of company stock worth $5,196,994. Corporate insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMWL. Zacks Investment Research cut American Well from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on American Well in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on American Well from $17.50 to $13.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen lowered their price target on American Well from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Well from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Well has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

NYSE:AMWL traded up $0.45 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $8.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,184,737. American Well Co. has a 52 week low of $8.07 and a 52 week high of $43.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion and a PE ratio of -3.93.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $60.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.28 million. American Well had a negative return on equity of 15.41% and a negative net margin of 79.09%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that American Well Co. will post -0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Well Company Profile

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum care; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; and menopause care.

