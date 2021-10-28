Islet Management LP Purchases New Stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Islet Management LP bought a new position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 100,000 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $26,541,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 77,940 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,927,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,333 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after purchasing an additional 5,216 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 92,943 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $24,668,000 after acquiring an additional 67,608 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC lifted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the period. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $324.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $290.17.

Shares of NSC stock traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $290.84. 23,449 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,998. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $71.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $255.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $265.77. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.15 and a fifty-two week high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 25.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In related news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.