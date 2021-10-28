Ispolink (ISP) Trading 3.9% Lower Over Last Week

Ispolink (CURRENCY:ISP) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 28th. One Ispolink coin can currently be bought for $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Ispolink has a total market capitalization of $6.66 million and $1.74 million worth of Ispolink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ispolink has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Ispolink alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00003414 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.18 or 0.00049564 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $127.22 or 0.00208906 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00004822 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.07 or 0.00098641 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Ispolink

Ispolink is a coin. Ispolink’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,201,294,913 coins. Ispolink’s official Twitter account is @ispolink

According to CryptoCompare, “Ispolink is a global automated matchmaking job board platform that leverages Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI) technology to address one of the most fundamental challenges that exist nowadays – sourcing top talents. It empowers companies operating in the blockchain and IT domain to fill their positions by providing them a full spectrum of tools to conduct and manage in-house the entire recruitment process efficiently, eliminating the need of third parties such a recruitment and staffing agencies. “

Ispolink Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ispolink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ispolink should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ispolink using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ispolink Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ispolink and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.