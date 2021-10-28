Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) Shares Sold by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al decreased its holdings in shares of Itiquira Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITQRU) by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,539 shares of the company’s stock after selling 201,597 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al’s holdings in Itiquira Acquisition were worth $3,929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth $284,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $199,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Itiquira Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $4,455,000.

ITQRU opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day moving average of $9.98. Itiquira Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $10.74.

Itiquira Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

