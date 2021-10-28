ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Stake Trimmed by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 15.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 865,382 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 158,505 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 1.01% of ITT worth $79,261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in ITT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ITT opened at $92.44 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.19. ITT Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.23 and a fifty-two week high of $101.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.59.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The conglomerate reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $691.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $644.43 million. ITT had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 2.41%. Equities research analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 10th. ITT’s payout ratio is presently 27.50%.

In other news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 2,062 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $185,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,308,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. KeyCorp upped their price target on ITT from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered ITT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered ITT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.22.

ITT Profile

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

