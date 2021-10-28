Jacob F. Filene Sells 2,000 Shares of Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) VP Jacob F. Filene sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total transaction of $31,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:ULCC traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.71. 267,397 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 647,190. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.71 and a 52-week high of $22.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.74.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $193,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Frontier Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Frontier Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.60.

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

