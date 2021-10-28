Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Renault (EPA:RNO) a €35.00 Price Target

Renault (EPA:RNO) received a €35.00 ($41.18) price target from analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price objective on Renault in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) price objective on Renault in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €37.17 ($43.73).

RNO traded down €0.16 ($0.19) on Thursday, hitting €31.36 ($36.89). 708,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,290,000. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €31.07. Renault has a 12 month low of €73.71 ($86.72) and a 12 month high of €100.70 ($118.47).

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

