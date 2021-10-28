Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT)

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for DHT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now forecasts that the shipping company will earn ($0.15) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DHT’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.24) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. DHT had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 5.27%. The company had revenue of $45.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.14 million.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on DHT. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DHT has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

Shares of DHT stock opened at $6.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48 and a beta of -0.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.02. DHT has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of DHT by 37.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of DHT during the second quarter worth approximately $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Article: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.