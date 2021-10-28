Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Medpace Holdings, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Medpace in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Windley now anticipates that the company will earn $4.76 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medpace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.54 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.65 EPS.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $295.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.55 million. Medpace had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 17.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $167.90 price objective on shares of Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Medpace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $239.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist increased their price target on Medpace from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Medpace from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of NASDAQ MEDP opened at $210.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $185.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.59. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.39 and a beta of 1.33. Medpace has a 12 month low of $106.83 and a 12 month high of $217.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Medpace during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Medpace during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in shares of Medpace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. 76.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ashley M. Keating sold 1,000 shares of Medpace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $178,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO August J. Troendle sold 556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total value of $100,102.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 36,157 shares of company stock worth $6,626,227. Corporate insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

