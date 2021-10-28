Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “€13.40” Price Target for UniCredit (BIT:UCG)

UniCredit (BIT:UCG) has been given a €13.40 ($15.76) price target by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays set a €11.60 ($13.65) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group set a €14.45 ($17.00) price target on UniCredit in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.79 ($15.05).

UniCredit has a 12 month low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 12 month high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

