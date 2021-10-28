Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on AnaptysBio, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ANAB)

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for AnaptysBio in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.80) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($1.00). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for AnaptysBio’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.90) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.50) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.10) EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ANAB. Wedbush lifted their target price on AnaptysBio from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $31.10 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $853.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.86 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.58 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in AnaptysBio during the 3rd quarter worth $312,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio during the third quarter worth $901,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the third quarter valued at about $1,248,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 161,675 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,191,000 after buying an additional 2,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 33.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,701 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 20,077 shares during the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

