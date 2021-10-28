Jefferies Group LLC Sells 8,819 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Jefferies Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,819 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 13,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,375,000 after purchasing an additional 6,621 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 686,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,273,000 after purchasing an additional 215,993 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its holdings in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 138.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,737,000 after purchasing an additional 11,450 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 13,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after buying an additional 6,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.00% of the company’s stock.

In other The Estée Lauder Companies news, CEO Fabrizio Freda sold 14,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.59, for a total value of $5,125,488.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 110,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,951,435.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael O’hare sold 2,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.18, for a total value of $1,011,351.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,432.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 216,728 shares of company stock valued at $72,868,619 in the last three months. 13.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EL opened at $325.37 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $324.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $315.20. The company has a market capitalization of $117.55 billion, a PE ratio of 41.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.94. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1 year low of $216.25 and a 1 year high of $347.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.28. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.03% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.53) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.87%.

EL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $355.00 to $377.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $348.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $384.00 target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.00.

The Estée Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

