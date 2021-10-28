Jennifer Newstead Sells 125 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Stock

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total transaction of $41,086.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Facebook alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.90, for a total value of $42,487.50.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.84, for a total value of $40,355.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.69, for a total value of $41,086.25.

On Tuesday, September 28th, Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.98, for a total value of $43,497.50.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.70, for a total value of $89,675.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.29, for a total value of $94,322.50.

On Tuesday, September 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $375.90, for a total value of $93,975.00.

On Tuesday, August 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.04, for a total value of $95,010.00.

On Tuesday, August 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.00, for a total value of $91,000.00.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of Facebook stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.60, for a total value of $90,650.00.

FB stock traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $316.92. The company had a trading volume of 50,733,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,453,170. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $356.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $340.28. The stock has a market cap of $893.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Facebook during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, True Link Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush reduced their target price on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $416.00 target price on Facebook in a report on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.