Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Earns Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

JRONY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a report on Friday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.00.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, reaching $45.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,755 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a 52-week low of $30.45 and a 52-week high of $46.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.53.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS (OTCMKTS:JRONY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS had a net margin of 1.98% and a return on equity of 17.70%. The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Jerónimo Martins, SGPS will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Jerónimo Martins, SGPS

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

