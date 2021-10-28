JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) Shares Bought by Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN

Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its holdings in shares of JetBlue Airways Co. (NASDAQ:JBLU) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,044,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,815 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN owned about 1.27% of JetBlue Airways worth $67,874,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JBLU. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of JetBlue Airways by 1,693.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,224 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JetBlue Airways during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in JetBlue Airways in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 76.23% of the company’s stock.

JBLU has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded JetBlue Airways from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on JetBlue Airways from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

Shares of NASDAQ JBLU opened at $13.99 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.18. JetBlue Airways Co. has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $21.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 1.62.

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. JetBlue Airways had a negative return on equity of 41.70% and a negative net margin of 28.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 300.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JetBlue Airways Co. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

JetBlue Airways Corp. provides air transportation services. It carries more than 30 million customers a year to 86 cities in the U.S., Caribbean, and Latin America with an average of 850 daily flights. The firm offers flights and tickets to more than 82 destinations, with accommodations such as free TV, free snacks, and most legroom.

