Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $18.56

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited (OTCMKTS:JEXYY) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.56 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 161 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

The company has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.28.

About Jiangsu Expressway (OTCMKTS:JEXYY)

Jiangsu Expressway Company Limited invests in, constructs, operates, and manages toll roads and bridges in the People's Republic of China. The company operates the Jiangsu section of Shanghai-Nanjing Expressway, Ningchang Expressway, Zhenli Expressway, Guangjing Expressway, Xicheng Expressway, Xiyi Expressway, Zhendan Expressway, Jiangyin Bridge, Sujiahang Expressway, and other toll roads in Jiangsu Province, the People's Republic of China.

