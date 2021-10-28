JKX Oil & Gas (LON:JKX) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.07

JKX Oil & Gas plc (LON:JKX) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 29.07 ($0.38) and traded as high as GBX 47 ($0.61). JKX Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 43.75 ($0.57), with a volume of 235,655 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 37.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 29.07. The firm has a market capitalization of £75.13 million and a PE ratio of 3.65.

JKX Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:JKX)

JKX Oil & Gas plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, appraisal, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. The company holds interests in various properties located in Ukraine, Russia, and Hungary. It has total reserves of approximately 84.4 million barrels of oil equivalent.

