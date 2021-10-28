JMP Securities Increases Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target to $48.00

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “market outperform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.39% from the company’s current price.

ACGL has been the subject of several other reports. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Arch Capital Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.38.

Arch Capital Group stock opened at $42.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.50, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Arch Capital Group has a 1 year low of $28.55 and a 1 year high of $43.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.69.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Arch Capital Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Francois Morin sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total transaction of $210,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 527.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,842,543 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $110,689,000 after buying an additional 2,389,675 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 721.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,463,433 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $94,522,000 after buying an additional 2,163,704 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 105.8% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,727,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,006,000 after buying an additional 1,915,807 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 1,412.6% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,819,626 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,819,000 after buying an additional 1,699,332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Arch Capital Group by 7,132.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,293,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,372,000 after buying an additional 1,275,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

