Jobchain (JOB) Achieves Market Capitalization of $5.01 Million

Jobchain (CURRENCY:JOB) traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 28th. Jobchain has a total market capitalization of $5.01 million and $6,499.00 worth of Jobchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Jobchain has traded 8.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Jobchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00003420 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.98 or 0.00049633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.00 or 0.00208600 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004895 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00098564 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Jobchain Profile

Jobchain is a coin. It launched on March 17th, 2019. Jobchain’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,830,098,141 coins. Jobchain’s official website is www.jobchain.com . Jobchain’s official Twitter account is @jobchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Jobchain is medium.com/jobchain . The Reddit community for Jobchain is https://reddit.com/r/jobchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Jobchain® is an ecosystem that enables anybody to hire or be hired anytime, anywhere and earn a salary in cryptocurrency. Jobchain® App includes a cryptocurrency wallet. Users will be able to buy, sell, send and store their preferred cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Jobchain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jobchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jobchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jobchain using one of the exchanges listed above.

