John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, a growth of 223.7% from the September 30th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,650. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a 200-day moving average of $15.82. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a one year low of $15.09 and a one year high of $16.96.

Get John Hancock Income Securities Trust alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a $0.191 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 10th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 118.6% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 75,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 3,391 shares during the last quarter. 29.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust Company Profile

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Income Securities Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.