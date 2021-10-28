Johnson Rice Downgrades PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) to Accumulate

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Johnson Rice from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

PDCE traded up $0.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 944,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. PDC Energy has a 12 month low of $10.61 and a 12 month high of $54.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.92. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.58 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.59 million. PDC Energy had a negative net margin of 12.81% and a positive return on equity of 20.28%. The business’s revenue was up 321.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,466,965. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,098,340 in the last ninety days. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 73.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 122.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $37,841,000 after buying an additional 605,927 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDC Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,911,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

