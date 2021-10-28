Joint Ventures (JOINT) Price Hits $0.0035 on Exchanges

Joint Ventures (CURRENCY:JOINT) traded up 28.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. During the last seven days, Joint Ventures has traded 6.7% higher against the US dollar. Joint Ventures has a market capitalization of $78,799.47 and approximately $16,968.00 worth of Joint Ventures was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Joint Ventures coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.69 or 0.00051359 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 16.9% against the dollar and now trades at $144.80 or 0.00234647 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00099659 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011119 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About Joint Ventures

Joint Ventures is a coin. Joint Ventures’ total supply is 616,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,248,085 coins. Joint Ventures’ official Twitter account is @jointventuresio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Joint Ventures’ official message board is medium.com/jointventures . Joint Ventures’ official website is jointventures.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Joint Ventures is a blockchain-based platform for digital content publishers. Their goal is to create an economy for online publishers that rewards every participant of the network, (including authors, commenters and advertisers alike) and minimizes the expenses on third-party commissions. By leveraging blockchain technology, Joint Venture addresses two of the major problems affecting the online advertising industry – lack of transparency (fraud) and the money wasted on useless middlemen commissions. JOINT is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange on the platform. Every transaction in their content economy requires Joint token. “

