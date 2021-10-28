JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) a €60.80 Price Target

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been given a €60.80 ($71.53) price target by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.95% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on FME. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €78.20 ($92.00) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €74.00 ($87.06) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €69.86 ($82.18).

FME traded up €0.48 ($0.56) during trading on Thursday, hitting €59.64 ($70.16). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 672,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a twelve month high of €75.08 ($88.33). The business’s fifty day moving average price is €63.89. The company has a market cap of $17.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

