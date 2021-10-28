JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)

Fresnillo (OTCMKTS:FNLPF)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FNLPF. UBS Group upgraded Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fresnillo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Fresnillo in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fresnillo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Fresnillo alerts:

Shares of Fresnillo stock traded down $0.59 on Thursday, hitting $11.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,817. Fresnillo has a 52-week low of $10.20 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.11, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.61 and a beta of 0.29.

Fresnillo Plc is a holding company, which engages in the production of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Fresnillo, Saucito, Cienega, Herradura, Soledad-Dipolos, Noche Buena, and San Julia. The Fresnillo, and Saucito segments are located in the state of Zacatecas, an underground silver mine.

Recommended Story: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Fresnillo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresnillo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.