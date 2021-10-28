JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $819.55

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc (LON:JII)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 819.55 ($10.71) and traded as low as GBX 805 ($10.52). JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 825 ($10.78), with a volume of 66,443 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 38.91 and a quick ratio of 37.17. The firm has a market cap of £640.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 819.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 762.32.

About JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust (LON:JII)

JPMorgan Indian Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of India. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

