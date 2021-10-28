Juggernaut (JGN) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.47 Million

Juggernaut (CURRENCY:JGN) traded up 10.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 28th. In the last seven days, Juggernaut has traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Juggernaut coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001032 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Juggernaut has a market cap of $24.70 million and $2.47 million worth of Juggernaut was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.23 or 0.00049968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.84 or 0.00209664 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004995 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00099397 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Juggernaut

Juggernaut (CRYPTO:JGN) is a coin. Juggernaut’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,562,500 coins. Juggernaut’s official Twitter account is @JGNDeFi . The official message board for Juggernaut is medium.com/juggernaut-defi . The official website for Juggernaut is jgndefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “JGN is described to be an unstoppable commerce network that offers custom synthetic DeFi assets to fit any business use case. JGN claims to enable users to create, customize, and modularize their business use cases into live DeFi synthetic frameworks. “

Juggernaut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Juggernaut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Juggernaut should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Juggernaut using one of the exchanges listed above.

