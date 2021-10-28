Juniper Networks, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 (NYSE:JNPR)

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th.

Juniper Networks has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Juniper Networks has a payout ratio of 46.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Juniper Networks to earn $1.37 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.4%.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE JNPR opened at $29.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $30.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.49.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JNPR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research raised Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Juniper Networks in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

In related news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Juniper Networks stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 28.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,176,905 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,563 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.67% of Juniper Networks worth $59,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Juniper Networks Company Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises. The company was founded by Pradeep S.

Further Reading: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.