Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) to post $0.53 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Juniper Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.52 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Juniper Networks reported earnings per share of $0.55 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Juniper Networks will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.74. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $2.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Juniper Networks.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The network equipment provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 8.78%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. Juniper Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Juniper Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Juniper Networks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of NYSE JNPR traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.70. 5,086,055 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,725,001. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $19.51 and a 12-month high of $30.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.49. The firm has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Juniper Networks’s payout ratio is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.68, for a total value of $159,317.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $283,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,120 shares of company stock worth $599,017. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Juniper Networks by 2.3% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 42,460 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 941 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 29,821 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,891 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 171,260 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 30,285 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,176 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks, Inc engages in the design, development, and sale of products and services for high-performance networks. Its products address network requirements for global service provides, cloud providers, national governments, research and public sector organizations, and other enterprises.

