Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.
Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 176,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,023. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.
Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile
Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.
