Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB) Given “Outperform” Rating at Credit Suisse Group

Just Eat Takeaway.com (NYSE:GRUB)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Exane BNP Paribas cut Just Eat Takeaway.com from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Eat Takeaway.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Shares of GRUB stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.56. 176,328 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,252,023. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $19.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRUB. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 793,100.0% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 7,931 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 193.0% in the second quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 17,266 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com by 318.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 573,932 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,480,000 after acquiring an additional 436,787 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,929,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $53,493,000 after purchasing an additional 702,485 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Just Eat Takeaway.com by 1,916.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 420,303 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,675,000 after acquiring an additional 399,463 shares in the last quarter.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

