Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.46

Shares of Kadmon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDMN) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.46 and last traded at $9.46, with a volume of 181729 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.42.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on KDMN shares. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. UBS Group cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James cut Kadmon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Mizuho cut Kadmon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

Get Kadmon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 9.46, a quick ratio of 9.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.13.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.34 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Kadmon Holdings, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kadmon by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 11,785,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,927,415 shares in the last quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Kadmon by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 6,993,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,066,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Kadmon by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,379,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192,011 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,197,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after acquiring an additional 860,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC lifted its stake in Kadmon by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 4,830,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,692,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN)

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

Read More: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadmon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadmon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.